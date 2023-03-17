Sign up
Photo 2924
Hauled Ashore
Portlethen coastal walk again but this time taken anti-clockwise. Better view of the boats hauled ashore at the old harbour walking in this direction.
17th March 2023
17th Mar 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
aberdeenshire
,
portlethen
