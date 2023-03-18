Previous
Mossy Wall by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2925

Mossy Wall

In Shetland it tends to be lichen covered walls. Here, in Aberdeenshire, moss seems to take precedence.
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

Richard Lewis
Shetland resident since 1980
Suzanne ace
I like that one
March 18th, 2023  
