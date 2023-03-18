Sign up
Photo 2925
Mossy Wall
In Shetland it tends to be lichen covered walls. Here, in Aberdeenshire, moss seems to take precedence.
18th March 2023
18th Mar 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
2918
2919
2920
2921
2922
2923
2924
2925
Tags
wall
,
moss
,
aberdeenshire
,
portlethen
Suzanne
ace
I like that one
March 18th, 2023
