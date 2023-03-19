Previous
Gorse by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2926

Gorse

A single shot today of one of the many gorse bushes in the area. I grew up with plenty visible gorse but have only come across one single bush in Shetland. An attempt to grow in garden failed.
19th March 2023 19th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
