Mobile MRI

While attending a vaccination clinic at the hospital in Lerwick I noticed the mobile MRI scanner parked just outside the main door. We’ve benefitted from mobile units in the past year with a mobile operating theatre here for six months in 2022. That helped clear a huge backlog in hip and knee replacements that had built up during Covid. They are not normally done here so that was a huge boost for the locals. Funds have been raised for the hospital to have its own MRI scanner installed and we await its arrival.
