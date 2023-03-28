Previous
Look Away Now by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2935

Look Away Now

A bit of a disdainful look from this sheep as I wandered by of my walk this afternoon.

After a lot of rain overnight the ground was saturated this morning but a dry day with quite a bit of sunshine has helped dry it a little prior to much more rain incoming over the next couple of days.
28th March 2023 28th Mar 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
What an interesting sheep and look
March 28th, 2023  
