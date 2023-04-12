Previous
Sandwick Graveyard by lifeat60degrees
Sandwick Graveyard

Cold, wet and windy this morning and cold, sunny and windy in the afternoon. Todays evening walk with the dog took me past the Sandwick Graveyard next to the Sannick beach.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
Dramatic sky. The stones look to be turning to the light
April 12th, 2023  
