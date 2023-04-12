Sign up
Photo 2950
Sandwick Graveyard
Cold, wet and windy this morning and cold, sunny and windy in the afternoon. Todays evening walk with the dog took me past the Sandwick Graveyard next to the Sannick beach.
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
1
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
2943
2944
2945
2946
2947
2948
2949
2950
1738
1060
2947
1739
2948
2949
1740
2950
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
12th April 2023 6:57pm
graveyard
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Suzanne
ace
Dramatic sky. The stones look to be turning to the light
April 12th, 2023
