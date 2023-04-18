Previous
Start of Day by lifeat60degrees
Photo 2956

Start of Day

One of those days of weather that reminds why you stay in Shetland. You can put up with the gales and rain to get days like this.

Sun rising over the Park Road on the morning walk with the dog.
18th April 2023 18th Apr 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Suzanne ace
Well composed with the sun between the chimneys. Enjoy the day!
April 18th, 2023  
