Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2956
Start of Day
One of those days of weather that reminds why you stay in Shetland. You can put up with the gales and rain to get days like this.
Sun rising over the Park Road on the morning walk with the dog.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6202
photos
160
followers
45
following
809% complete
View this month »
2949
2950
2951
2952
2953
2954
2955
2956
Latest from all albums
2951
1741
2952
2953
2954
2955
1061
2956
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
18th April 2023 6:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
Suzanne
ace
Well composed with the sun between the chimneys. Enjoy the day!
April 18th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close