Oystercatcher

After Friday's fledgling Oystercatcher today we have an adult. Unlikely to be one of the parents of the fledgling as in a different area of the village. The fence that this one is on surrounds a field where there have been oystercatchers nesting for years and always seem to be successful. There are a number of sites where they always seem to nest but I noticed a planning application this week for six houses on an area where they do nest. While no new house takes up much in the way of land the combined amount of land lost to new builds since we moved to the village, 194 houses at the last count, must be considerable. Mind you someone probably said that about our house when it was built 60 years ago.