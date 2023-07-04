Hare There and Everywhere

Not the first of these hare's to appear on 365. The Hare in the photo is sitting near the market cross in Lerwick and its design depicts the Northern Lights. For the story behind it the following is from the Clan Cancer Support website.



"Clan Cancer Support, the north-east’s leading cancer support charity, has partnered with Wild in Art once again to bring an exciting new art trail to the north-east, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

The Big Hop Trail will take the public on another cultural tour of the north-east and the islands from July to September 2023, with hare sculptures designed and created by some of the country’s most talented artists.

The trail coincides with Clan’s 40th anniversary, with the 40 hares being the focal point to celebrate the charity’s commitment to supporting people affected by cancer.

We chose the hare sculpture as they are an indigenous animal found in all parts of Clan’s geography. Much like our clients during their cancer journey, hares have to navigate rough and difficult terrain in order to survive. They are also adaptable, like our services team who deliver support to anyone affected by cancer. Most importantly, hares have incredible hearing. What better way to depict our lifeline listening and support service and the importance of being heard?"