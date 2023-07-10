Sign up
Previous
Photo 3038
Valhalla
Dive boat Valhalla leaving Lerwick this morning on one of her dive cruise trips of the harbour. Although based in Stromness it has carried out trips for divers during the summer around Lerwick for many years.
10th July 2023
10th Jul 23
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6371
photos
155
followers
42
following
View this month »
3031
3032
3033
3034
3035
3036
3037
3038
3035
1770
3036
1079
1771
3037
1772
3038
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
10th July 2023 10:14am
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
,
valhall
