Previous
Valhalla by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3038

Valhalla

Dive boat Valhalla leaving Lerwick this morning on one of her dive cruise trips of the harbour. Although based in Stromness it has carried out trips for divers during the summer around Lerwick for many years.
10th July 2023 10th Jul 23

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
832% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise