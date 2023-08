Sir David Attenborough

I've been monitoring the where abouts of the Sir David Attenborough for a few weeks now and noticed it was travelling from Stornoway to Lerwick and due to arrive today. I'm not sure if the wind direction had anything to do with it but it anchored in one of the voes on the west coast instead so a 40 mile trip ensued to get a photo. I did discover another fine Shetland beach and walk so it was a worthwhile trip. No sign of Boaty McBoatface though.