Crossbill

I received a phone call from a neighbour yesterday evening to say there was an unusual bird in their fir tree that overhangs our garden, Turns out there were two Crossbill feasting themselves in the tree. Had a look first thing and this male was still there but there were not many cones left.



I note that some years Shetland has none but there have been at least two this year. Seems to depend on an Irruption elsewhere than brings them here a bit like the Woodpecker that was in the same tree at the start of the year.