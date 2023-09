Swinister Fog

A very foggy start to the day which seemed to play havoc with the planes this morning. It cleared to a glorious warm day around 1 pm with temperatures reaching the high teens which for here in September is pretty good.



Pictured is the Swinister bridge where the road really narrows and causes traffic to slow down as it is single track and very narrow. This is also the main Lerwick Sumburgh bus route.