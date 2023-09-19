Sign up
Photo 3109
In Seed
The blast of wind and rain has seen off most of the Sowthistle colour leaving an impressive amount of seed that the Sparrows in particular seem to be enjoying.
19th September 2023
19th Sep 23
1
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6524
photos
150
followers
40
following
Tags
shetland
,
sowthistle
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Corinne C
ace
So beautiful
September 19th, 2023
