In Seed by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3109

In Seed

The blast of wind and rain has seen off most of the Sowthistle colour leaving an impressive amount of seed that the Sparrows in particular seem to be enjoying.
19th September 2023 19th Sep 23

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

Corinne C
So beautiful
September 19th, 2023  
