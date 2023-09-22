Sign up
Photo 3112
Rushing By
The week of the Equinox is living up to its reputation weather wise.
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
3
1
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6531
photos
151
followers
40
following
852% complete
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
22nd September 2023 4:15pm
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic
September 22nd, 2023
Pat Knowles
ace
Wonderful rich earthy colours & lots of textures.
September 22nd, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Great shot
September 22nd, 2023
