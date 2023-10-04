Sign up
Photo 3125
Houlland Hill
Getting dark enough in the mornings that I don't need to get up too early to see the orange sky over the Houlland Hill. It will get brighter and later as the year progresses.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
houlland
