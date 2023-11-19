Sign up
Previous
Photo 3171
Gathering
A poor day of wind, rain and mist meant that I didn't venture any further than the garden for a photo.
Still a few leaves lying around but most seem to have been blown into one quiet corner of the garden.
19th November 2023
19th Nov 23
0
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6632
photos
151
followers
40
following
868% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
19th November 2023 10:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
leaves
,
shetland
,
sandwick
