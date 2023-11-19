Previous
Gathering by lifeat60degrees
Gathering

A poor day of wind, rain and mist meant that I didn't venture any further than the garden for a photo.
Still a few leaves lying around but most seem to have been blown into one quiet corner of the garden.
19th November 2023

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
