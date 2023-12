Normality Returns

After around a week of cold, frosty, sunny weather normality returned today with a cold south- easterly gale with winds in excess of 40mph causing cancellation of all ferries to and from Aberdeen.

Although around 5° warmer it felt a lot colder in the wind. Parts of the morning walk were trickier today due to melting water on top of frozen ground.

Sunrise 08:50

Sunset 15:01