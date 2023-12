Calm Before the Storm

It turned out to be a lovely day for the time of year with a bit of sunshine and little wind during daylight hours.

Definitely the calm before the storm with all schools tomorrow closed due to the high winds and bus travelers warned there could be disruptions to service. Both north and south bound ferries have left early today to avoid the worst of the weather but hopefully by Friday all will be well.

Sunrise 09:06

Sunset 14:58