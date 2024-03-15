Previous
Bonus by lifeat60degrees
Bonus

A bit of a bonus this morning as we sailed into Lerwick. The Norwegian training ship Statsraad Lehmkuhl was berthed at Victoria Pier. This Bergen based ship calls Lerwick its second home given the number of times she visits. We won't see so much of her this year as she is undergoing a major refit very shortly. We had a good trip north on the 13 and a half hour trip via Kirkwall. There was a bit of a roll at times but slept through most of it.
It seemed a lot lighter this evening as we speed towards the Equinox.
Sunrise: 06:20
Sunset: 18:08
Richard Lewis

Corinne C ace
A fabulous ship! What an experience to sail such a beauty!
March 15th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Spectacular!
March 15th, 2024  
