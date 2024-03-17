Previous
Taking Shelter by lifeat60degrees
Taking Shelter

I've photographed these sheep before in almost the same position but it was a day for trying to keep dry and warm so no camera.

It was cold and windy and had that drizzle / mist that hangs around all day and makes your glasses wet on both sides of the lens. As a result it was iphone photos today.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
March 17th, 2024  
