Photo 3290
Taking Shelter
I've photographed these sheep before in almost the same position but it was a day for trying to keep dry and warm so no camera.
It was cold and windy and had that drizzle / mist that hangs around all day and makes your glasses wet on both sides of the lens. As a result it was iphone photos today.
17th March 2024
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shot😊
March 17th, 2024
