Previous
Hay's Dock by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3324

Hay's Dock

Sometimes wandering without the camera is good and just relying on the phone for any photo opportunity is sufficient.
Hay's Dock at the Shetland Museum with Mareel in the background.
20th April 2024 20th Apr 24

Richard Lewis

ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
910% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise