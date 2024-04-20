Sign up
Previous
Photo 3324
Hay's Dock
Sometimes wandering without the camera is good and just relying on the phone for any photo opportunity is sufficient.
Hay's Dock at the Shetland Museum with Mareel in the background.
20th April 2024
20th Apr 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
6970
photos
149
followers
39
following
910% complete
3317
3318
3319
3320
3321
3322
3323
3324
3322
1933
1145
3323
199
200
1934
3324
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
20th April 2024 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
lerwick
