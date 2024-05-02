Previous
Cuckoo by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3336

Cuckoo

I have only ever seen a cuckoo in Shetland once before and that seems like over 20 years ago. I heard one along the Swinister burn last year but never saw it.
Today however I saw this one on four different occasions along the burn in amongst mainly willows but also on fence and bridge. What I found very interesting was that at all times it was accompanied by a Meadow Pipit. It was as if the Pipit knew what was going to happen and was making sure it wouldn't happen in its nest. At least that's what I like to think.
2nd May 2024 2nd May 24

Richard Lewis

