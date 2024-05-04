Previous
Pollen Gatherer by lifeat60degrees
Pollen Gatherer

A sunny start to the day that turned cold and misty.

The garden is very busy with bees at the moment with the Alaskan Willow being particularly attractive to them this morning.
4th May 2024 4th May 24

Richard Lewis

