Heading Off

Leaving the mayhem of over 3,300 visitors to the Isles behind them this batch of passengers from the Regal Princess are returning to ship.

Depending if they went on a trip away from Lerwick it would have been a foggy day for some as the east side had thick fog most of the day while the west and north were almost completely clear.

Apparently it was a bit chaotic in Lerwick with all the visitors wandering around but hopefully they spent some cash.

Next stop Invergordon