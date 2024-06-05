Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3370
Calling for Food
Newly fledged Blackbird sitting waiting to be fed. Quite patient apart from the constant chirping.
A cold windy day with feels like not much above 4° in the open and not likely to get much warmer for a few days.
5th June 2024
5th Jun 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7089
photos
149
followers
39
following
923% complete
View this month »
3363
3364
3365
3366
3367
3368
3369
3370
Latest from all albums
1962
1158
1159
1963
3369
229
1964
3370
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
5th June 2024 2:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
blackbird
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close