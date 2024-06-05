Previous
Calling for Food by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3370

Calling for Food

Newly fledged Blackbird sitting waiting to be fed. Quite patient apart from the constant chirping.
A cold windy day with feels like not much above 4° in the open and not likely to get much warmer for a few days.
5th June 2024 5th Jun 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
