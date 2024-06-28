Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3393
Junction
Wet and very windy.
Hoswick junction - left out of the village and right to a dead end.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7153
photos
147
followers
39
following
929% complete
View this month »
3386
3387
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
Latest from all albums
3390
1984
242
3391
243
1985
3392
3393
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
28th June 2024 6:47pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
junction
,
shetland
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely capture
June 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close