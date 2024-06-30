Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3395
More Burside Wanderings
Another wander along the Swinister / Hoswick burn this afternoon. More birds than people today but nothing unusual.
Dry afternoon and warm enough but still a significant wind.
30th June 2024
30th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7158
photos
146
followers
39
following
930% complete
View this month »
3388
3389
3390
3391
3392
3393
3394
3395
Latest from all albums
1985
3392
3393
1986
3394
244
1987
3395
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
30th June 2024 3:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful
June 30th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close