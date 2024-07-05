See What I Can Do

Previous
Black Guillemot or Tystie giving itself a shake the afternoon. It’s red legs visible under the water.
5th July 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
