Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3426
Croft of Stove
It's not easy trying to take a photo, even on a phone, with a Border Collie taking me for a walk.
Probably a peat fire that is causing the smoke.
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7236
photos
146
followers
38
following
938% complete
View this month »
3419
3420
3421
3422
3423
3424
3425
3426
Latest from all albums
3422
3423
258
2010
3424
2011
3425
3426
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
31st July 2024 7:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stove
,
croft
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close