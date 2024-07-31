Previous
Croft of Stove by lifeat60degrees
Croft of Stove

It's not easy trying to take a photo, even on a phone, with a Border Collie taking me for a walk.
Probably a peat fire that is causing the smoke.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
