I'm over 14 years into Blip and this is the first time I've been over to Mousa in daylight in that time. Why that is the case I don't know? I had been about 20 years on the trot during the late 80's into the 00's. It's probably because it is too handy with the ferry leaving Leebitton which is only a mile away.The Broch itself is a masterpiece and probably has survived due to it being on an island and the stone not used for building.