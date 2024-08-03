Sign up
Photo 3429
Noss
Noss from the NorthLink ferry Hrossey on a trip to raise funds for RNLI. It's a 22 mile circular trip that takes two hours.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
northlink
,
noss
