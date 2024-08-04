Sign up
Photo 3430
Local Knitwear
Neilanell is one of our very modern knitwear designers. Designs and colours of Shetland Knitwear have changed dramatically since I first came to Shetland in 1980. Positive progress
4th August 2024
4th Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
4th August 2024 5:54pm
Tags
shetland
,
knitwear
,
sandwick
,
hoswick
Judith Johnson
ace
What a cute little shop. I wold love to have a look round
August 4th, 2024
