Gulberwick
Gulberwick

A day of weathers! I could not have taken this shot this morning as it would have been too dangerous to stop due the fog that was a real pea souper. Late morning to mid afternoon it was warm and sunny with a breeze blowing when I stopped at the side of the road to take this photo of Gulberwick. Then out for a walk with no jacket and sweater tied around my waist. By the time the walk was finished the sweater and the rest of me was soaked due some really heavy showers. No shop doorways to stay dry in in these parts.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
