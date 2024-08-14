Previous
It's a Start by lifeat60degrees
It's a Start

I have two Rowan trees in the garden and rarely get any blooms on them so imagine my surprise when I noticed red berries today. They are on the tree that is about 13 years old whereas the tree that is about 25 years old just doesn't bother.
14th August 2024

Richard Lewis

Pat Knowles ace
Looking particularly lovely at the moment too…..I vow to have one in our garden very soon.
August 14th, 2024  
