Previous
Photo 3440
It's a Start
I have two Rowan trees in the garden and rarely get any blooms on them so imagine my surprise when I noticed red berries today. They are on the tree that is about 13 years old whereas the tree that is about 25 years old just doesn't bother.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
14th August 2024 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
garden
,
rowan
,
shetland
,
sandwick
Pat Knowles
ace
Looking particularly lovely at the moment too…..I vow to have one in our garden very soon.
August 14th, 2024
