The Swan LK243 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3442

The Swan LK243

Today's solitary photo is of the Swan during a trip around Lerwick Harbour.
A poor day of weather as it was wet and windy for most of the day.
More information on the Swan at https://www.swantrust.com/
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

Beverley ace
It’s a beautiful capture…
August 16th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A beautiful boat & the red sail is very striking.
August 16th, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Unusual and interesting vessel
August 16th, 2024  
