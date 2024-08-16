Sign up
Previous
Photo 3442
The Swan LK243
Today's solitary photo is of the Swan during a trip around Lerwick Harbour.
A poor day of weather as it was wet and windy for most of the day.
More information on the Swan at
https://www.swantrust.com/
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
3
0
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Beverley
ace
It’s a beautiful capture…
August 16th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A beautiful boat & the red sail is very striking.
August 16th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Unusual and interesting vessel
August 16th, 2024
