Picnic Table by lifeat60degrees
Picnic Table

On Sunday's I tend to walk to Leebitton and then on to Sannick which is in a clockwise direction. Given the wind speed today I decided it was to be in an anti-clockwise direction as the into the wind section would be mainly downhill.
I'm not sure how much longer this Leebitton picnic table will be with us as it it will soon be moved indoors for the winter. On speaking to the owner of the Mousa ferry recently he said he has lost about 6 weeks of trips this year due to the bad weather - the most ever. He wouldn't have been sailing today.
Richard Lewis

