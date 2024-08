Swinister

A very wet night and foggy morning turned into a lovely afternoon and early evening. After work I had a walk through Swinister and along the burn to Hoswick.

This photo is with the iphone as I had the big lens with me but there are so few birds about at the moment I needn't have bothered. Things may hot up shortly when the migration starts. It just needs a north-easterly wind for a couple of days to start things off for both birds and twitchers.