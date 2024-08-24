Previous
Swinister Burn by lifeat60degrees
Swinister Burn

Just about to cross the bridge over the Swinister burn before heading up the Rompa Road.
Another sunny windy day but for the most part dry and pleasant.
24th August 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
