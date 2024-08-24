Sign up
Previous
Photo 3450
Swinister Burn
Just about to cross the bridge over the Swinister burn before heading up the Rompa Road.
Another sunny windy day but for the most part dry and pleasant.
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7297
photos
143
followers
37
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
24th August 2024 9:13am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
sandwick
,
swinister
