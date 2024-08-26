Sign up
Previous
Photo 3452
Grutness Cairn
An unplanned walk along the Westvoe beach at Sumburgh to the point at Grutness passing this cairn on the way.
Quite a warm day that was dry and sunny which was unexpected.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
Richard Lewis
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details
Tags
cairn
,
shetland
,
sumburgh
,
grutness
