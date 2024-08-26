Previous
Grutness Cairn by lifeat60degrees
Grutness Cairn

An unplanned walk along the Westvoe beach at Sumburgh to the point at Grutness passing this cairn on the way.
Quite a warm day that was dry and sunny which was unexpected.
26th August 2024 26th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
