Hoswick Bridge by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3456

Hoswick Bridge

This bridge is one of my many stand-by shots for a daily photograph. It's been a while since the bridge has washed away - maybe this winter.

Another sunny, warm and windy day. If the forecast is to be believed no rain until Monday 9th apart from some overnight this monday / tuesday - we'll take that.
30th August 2024 30th Aug 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

