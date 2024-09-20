Previous
The Meynell by lifeat60degrees
The Meynell

Murky misty day but clear enough for most of the planes to get into Sumburgh. As we approach the equinox the evenings are getting very dark and although this photo is quite bright I needed a torch on my walk.
Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here.
Suzanne ace
I really like this scene
September 20th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely bucolic composition
September 20th, 2024  
