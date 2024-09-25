Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3481
7 4 2 1
Seven stiles, four footbridges, two single track road bridges and one set of stepping stones in the space of a three mile walk.
The photo is of Stile 7 on the route but sometimes its Stile 1 depending on which route I take around the coast.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7374
photos
141
followers
38
following
953% complete
View this month »
3474
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
Latest from all albums
1189
2052
1190
2053
3480
2054
282
3481
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Taken
25th September 2024 10:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
stile
,
sandwick
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close