7 4 2 1 by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3481

7 4 2 1

Seven stiles, four footbridges, two single track road bridges and one set of stepping stones in the space of a three mile walk.
The photo is of Stile 7 on the route but sometimes its Stile 1 depending on which route I take around the coast.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
