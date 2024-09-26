Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3482
Nort Star LK159
Heading back to market in Lerwick around mid-day today.
Mostly sunny day with the odd shower. Very cold north wind however and with an overnight minimum of 2.3° there was frost on the grass this morning.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
7377
photos
141
followers
38
following
953% complete
View this month »
3475
3476
3477
3478
3479
3480
3481
3482
Latest from all albums
2053
3480
2054
282
3481
2055
1191
3482
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
Taken
26th September 2024 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close