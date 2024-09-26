Previous
Nort Star LK159
Nort Star LK159

Heading back to market in Lerwick around mid-day today.

Mostly sunny day with the odd shower. Very cold north wind however and with an overnight minimum of 2.3° there was frost on the grass this morning.
26th September 2024

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980
