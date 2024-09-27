Previous
Working a Cage by lifeat60degrees
Working a Cage

I assume that the Commander is a boat belonging to Scottish Sea Farms and this is one of their cages being worked on at Scalloway.

A bitterly cold day with feels like this evening to be -3° and even some snow forecast. Temperatures due to start rising again tomorrow around mid-day.
27th September 2024 27th Sep 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
