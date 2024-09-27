Sign up
Previous
Photo 3483
Working a Cage
I assume that the Commander is a boat belonging to Scottish Sea Farms and this is one of their cages being worked on at Scalloway.
A bitterly cold day with feels like this evening to be -3° and even some snow forecast. Temperatures due to start rising again tomorrow around mid-day.
27th September 2024
27th Sep 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010
7378
photos
141
followers
38
following
954% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th September 2024 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
shetland
,
commander
,
scalloway
