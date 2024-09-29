Well It's Wool Week

Shetland Wool Week 2024 officially starts today and there are plenty of activities for the "woolies" to attend. Many are easily spotted as they wear their official wooly hats and some sheep join in by having a change of colour. I had my first talk with one of the "woolies" while walking today after he had dropped his wife at an all day event in Sandwick. He had a free day but has at least three events booked for the rest of the week.
Wool Week details here - Shetland Wool Week 2024 officially starts today and there are plenty of activities for the "woolies" to attend. Many are easily spotted as they wear their official wooly hats and some sheep join in by having a change of colour. I had my first talk with one of the "woolies" while walking today after he had dropped his wife at an all day event in Sandwick. He had a free day but has at least three events booked for the rest of the week.
Wool Week details here.Shetland Wool Week 2024 officially starts today and there are plenty of activities for the "woolies" to attend. Many are easily spotted as they wear their official wooly hats and some sheep join in by having a change of colour. I had my first talk with one of the "woolies" while walking today after he had dropped his wife at an all day event in Sandwick. He had a free day but has at least three events booked for the rest of the week.