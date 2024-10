Morning Sky

I stopped off at the north Sandwick junction to take a photo of the sky over Mousa this morning. Discovered that I had left my SD card sitting in the computer so had to revert to the phone.

A glorious day after the cloud cleared in what was one of the best days of the year so far for sunshine. A fall of migrant birds as well. Nothing rare but Redpoll, Blackcap, Warblers of various types and Goldcrest. Also still seeing swallows which is unheard of for me in October.