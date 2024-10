Sign of Winter?

Robins disappear here during the summer months on their way north. Our last view of one was 8th June which was late but today there has been an influx of them. Most will head south to the Mainland but we usually have one with a winter territory in the garden. Could be this one but I think we will have to wait a while for a permanent winter resident.

There was no sign of winter in todays weather as it was another glorious day.