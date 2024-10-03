Previous
Late Bloomer by lifeat60degrees
Late Bloomer

Flowers late June to August says my book on Shetland Wildflowers. Got that wrong. These three sunny days seem to have brought some life to the field at the back of the house but it won't last.
Always like Ragged Robin
