Seeing Double by lifeat60degrees
Photo 3490

Seeing Double

Lerwick Lifeboat Michael and Jane Vernon on the right and the relief lifeboat Beth Sell on the left.
More October like today with a grey sky and breeze blowing. Still mild.
4th October 2024 4th Oct 24

Richard Lewis

@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Photo Details

