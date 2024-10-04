Sign up
Photo 3490
Seeing Double
Lerwick Lifeboat Michael and Jane Vernon on the right and the relief lifeboat Beth Sell on the left.
More October like today with a grey sky and breeze blowing. Still mild.
4th October 2024
4th Oct 24
Richard Lewis
ace
@lifeat60degrees
Shetland resident since 1980 and the more I stay here the more I want to be here. Daily photograph since June 2010 and the more...
Tags
shetland
,
lifeboat
,
rnli
,
lerwick
